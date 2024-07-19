Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $179.84. 4,755,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $183.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

