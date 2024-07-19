Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on M shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,657. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

