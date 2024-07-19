Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 490,837 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 351,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 454,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 334,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,650. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

