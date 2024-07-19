Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 258 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $11,446,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Grid by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NGG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.