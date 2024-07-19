Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 3,252 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,531. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

