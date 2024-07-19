Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $590.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.