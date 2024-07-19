Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. 8,551,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

