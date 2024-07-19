Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 980,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

