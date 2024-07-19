Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $81.12. 2,232,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

