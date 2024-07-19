Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 328 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.12% of H.B. Fuller worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $5,598,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 322,655 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FUL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. 308,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

