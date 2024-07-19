Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,311 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 331,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $60.61.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

