Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 6,420 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,952,000 after buying an additional 606,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock remained flat at $22.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,415,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

