Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 807 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,198. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.