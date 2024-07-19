Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.0 %

BAX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 4,497,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

