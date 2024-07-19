Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 207,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509,102. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

