DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,567.0 days.
DS Smith Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.65.
DS Smith Company Profile
