DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,567.0 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.65.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.