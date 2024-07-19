DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.68 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

