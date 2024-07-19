DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) Trading 0.4% Higher

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 5,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in DUET Acquisition by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 201,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.