Dymension (DYM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $88.74 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Dymension has a market cap of $428.62 million and $88.74 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dymension has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00003488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,028,764,684 coins and its circulating supply is 191,265,900 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

