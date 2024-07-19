Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 217.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

ADSK stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

