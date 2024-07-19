Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXP opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

