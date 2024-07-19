EARNZ (LON:VDTK) Shares Up 9.1%

EARNZ plc (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,287,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

EARNZ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11.

EARNZ Company Profile

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

