eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.85.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

eBay stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

