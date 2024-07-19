eCash (XEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $711.76 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $711.76 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00582074 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,731,267,173,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,731,257,798,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

