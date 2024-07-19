Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of EPC opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

