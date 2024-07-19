Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $46,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 858,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

