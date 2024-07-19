Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $611.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $621.00 to $611.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.50.

Elevance Health stock opened at $504.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.55. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

