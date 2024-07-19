Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $37.20 EPS.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
ELV traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $503.85. 327,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.90 and a 200-day moving average of $514.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.