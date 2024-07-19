Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $37.20 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $503.85. 327,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.90 and a 200-day moving average of $514.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

