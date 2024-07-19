Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $13.36 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $13.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.10. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $885.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLY. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $848.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $860.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $446.56 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The company has a market cap of $806.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.