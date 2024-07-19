Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $13.36 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $13.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.10. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $885.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $848.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $860.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $446.56 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The company has a market cap of $806.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.