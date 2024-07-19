Elite Life Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,167 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Vistra makes up about 1.1% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vistra Stock Performance
VST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.53. 8,680,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $107.24.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
