Energi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Energi has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00041876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,085,088 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

