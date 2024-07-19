Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 2,481,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,010,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

