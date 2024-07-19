Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 502,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

