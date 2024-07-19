Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.52. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 24,784 shares changing hands.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$305.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.