Entropy Technologies LP Buys 9,180 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after buying an additional 242,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $617.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,511.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,730.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.