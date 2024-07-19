Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 33,017 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 10,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.