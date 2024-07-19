Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,983. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

