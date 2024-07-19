Entropy Technologies LP Has $340,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $979,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,695.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

