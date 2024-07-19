Entropy Technologies LP Has $351,000 Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

