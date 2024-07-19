Entropy Technologies LP Has $494,000 Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.84 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,291 shares of company stock worth $21,785,947. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

