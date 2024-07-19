Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $363,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $121.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

