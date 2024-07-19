Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $384,000 Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,140,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of INBX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,593. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

