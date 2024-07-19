Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $384,000 Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,140,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inhibrx Price Performance
Shares of INBX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,593. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
