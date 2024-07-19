Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $398,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 902.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 241,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after buying an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Trading Up 6.7 %

INDB stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

