Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $89,754,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $18,255,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,190,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,993,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $54.36.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

