Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,215 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 1,299,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

