Entropy Technologies LP Takes $424,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $130.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,661. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

