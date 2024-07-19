Entropy Technologies LP Takes $509,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 218.1% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 55,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.14 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

