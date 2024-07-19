Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,018. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

