EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $237.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $202.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPAM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.89.

EPAM stock opened at $217.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

