Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.38.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $786.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

